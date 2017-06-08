The North Haven Board of Selectman will vote on a tax incentive agreement for Amazon to redevelop the town’s former Pratt and Whitney site during a special meeting Thursday night, according to the agenda published on the town’s website.

If the selectmen approve the agreement, the worldwide online retailer plans to redevelop the vacant site at 409 Washington Ave. into a new distribution center and warehouse.

The new distribution center would bring 1,800 to 3,500 jobs and several million dollars in tax revenue to North Haven, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The 168-acre property has been vacant for 22 years, according to the source.

A resolution on the building permit fee abatement agreement is also on the agenda for the public meeting at 7 p.m. at the North Haven Town Hall at 18 Church Street.

Amazon already has a fulfillment center on Old Iron Ore Road in Windsor and a sorting center on Research Parkway in Wallingford.