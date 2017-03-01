New Britain Community Supports Family After House Fire

Following a devastating fire on West Street in New Britain that left a family homeless, Damon Joyner and Jon Zipadelli of Zipadelli Property Management stepped up to help.

"I said we got a house over here that's empty. You know we're not renting it out until July, something like that. I said let's just put them in there so they can save some money and get themselves back together and he was like great idea," said Joyner.

Emmanuel Moreno is one of four adults and three children living at the home on Stanley Street rent free for the next few months. The house’s location allows their kids to continue attending the same school they did before.

"It means a lot. I wasn't expecting the community to come and help us," said Moreno.

In addition to the rent-free housing, bags of clothes have been donated, along with mattresses from Bob’s Furniture.

"In this situation, everybody united to help one family that they didn't know. And I'm grateful for that," concluded Moreno.

Contractors stepped in to make home improvements free of charge, too. "It's a bad thing that happened, but it's almost a blessing in disguise in a sense because now they've got a bigger place to live in," said contractor Gil Patoine.

Erin Stewart, mayor of New Britain, "It shows a lot about the community spirit and pride we have in the city of New Britain, with people who have been just outpouring support for these families."