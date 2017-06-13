New Britain HS Grads Get Huge Billboard Congratulations

Drivers on Route 9 in New Britain will likely find it difficult to miss one particular billboard alongside the southbound lanes.

There is a heartwarming message behind the towering sign high above the highway.

On the 14’ by 48’ billboard are large, older photographs of two young children, Seirra Prisco and Jacob Levesque, who are both now 18 years old.

“I took a ride with my friend down the highway and there it was,” said Prisco, who lives in New Britain. “Everybody keeps texting me about saying ‘I see your face up there’. I just think it’s really cool,” she said.

Prisco and Levesque are cousins and they are both part New Britain High School’s class of 2017.

“Huge milestone. They deserve this,” said Judy Prisco, who is Sierra’s mother and Jacob’s aunt. She admits she went to the extreme with her boyfriend, Peter, in planning the billboard’s huge congratulations.

“I was just so proud of them,” the mother said. “I just didn’t know how else to show it but the biggest way possible.”

“I was like ‘oh my God, my face is on a billboard on Route 9’. I was like ‘this is the coolest thing ever’,” said Levesque.

Levesque and Prisco graduate with the rest of the New Britain High School class of 2017.