A New Britain man is accused of manufacturing "M80" type explosives, in addition to possessing hallucinogens.

Robert Bryant, 33, was charged on Wednesday with with illegal bomb manufacturing, illegal possession of exploding fireworks, illegal possession of explosives, sale of hallucinogens, possession of hallucinogens and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

New Britain Police and the Hartford bomb squad executed a search warrant at 59 Grandview Terrace after a complaint about explosives being made int he house.

Police found 54 "m80" type explosive devices, 1033 grams of flammable powder, fireworks, a pressure cooker, wicks, tools used for building fireworks, 55 grams of dried hallucinogenic mushrooms, numerous pills and other explosive devices that have not yet been identified.

Bryant's bond was set at $500,000.