New Britain Man Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash

A New Britain man is recovering after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Jubilee Street Sunday morning, and New Britain police are trying to find that driver.

New Britain police said the victim, identified at 55-year-old Luis Delgado, was hit by a car in the area of 173 Jubilee Street around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Delgado suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late 1980s or early 1990s Honda Civic-type sedan. The car would have damage to the front end, hood and windshield.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Steven King at 860-826-3071.