New Britain Police Arrest 2 Men Operating Credit Card Skimming Operation

New Britain Police arrested 2 men accused of using phony cards to steal thousands from ATMs.

New Britain police said they caught two men running an extensive bogus credit card operation.

The pair are accused of pulling off the scheme using skimmers across the state and withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars from the accounts of unsuspecting victims.

Sergey Grigoryan and Sasun Yengibaryan were arrested in the parking lot of a Webster Bank on Tuesday after officers were tipped off something suspicious might be going down.

Detectives found the two men there, including one who apparently had fake cards falling from his pocket.

Officers said Grigoryan and Yengibaryan installed a so-called skimming device at gas stations across the state.

That allowed them to steal card numbers.

After the skimming devices were activated, police say the pair from New York City was able to produce phony cards.

They drove to Webster Banks, withdrawing $60,000 from ATMs.

Grigoryan and Yengibaryan face long lists of charges and are being held on $750,000 bonds.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Webster Bank had no comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

It’s a growing and frustrating problem with more people dealing with their credit cards numbers being swiped by crooks who then rack up charges or drain accounts.

A common trap is at gas stations.

“I realized there were all these charges to my card that I didn’t charge and went to the bank and told them about it and they said it was probably when I paid at the pump,” Carolyn Wells, of New Britain, said.

Many consumers say these days you can never let your guard down especially at the pump.

“It’s a common thing. You have to be careful with your money,” Joe Reyes, of New Britain, said.