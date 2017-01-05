New Britain Police Seek to Identify Victim Found Near Train Tracks in 1991

New Britain police are seeking to identify the body of a woman found near railroad tracks in 1991.

The body was found near the railroad tracks in the rear of 200 Myrtle Street in New Britain on Oct. 11, 1991.

An investigation found that she had been shot and dead for several weeks before being found, police said.

In 2011, the New Britain Police Department and the FBI completed a facial approximation of the victim. According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the woman is believed to be Caucasian, possibly Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old and 5'5" tall at the time of her death.

She also had a distinct "peg-shaped" tooth on the right side of her mouth, police said.

The New Britain Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the victim. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Felix Perez at (860) 826-3134. Information can also be called in anonymously to (860) 826-3199 or emailed to the police department’s website.