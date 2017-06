The New Britain School District partnered with the Whitson Culinary Group to debut its food truck this summer during the summer meal program for New Britain students. The Whitson group donated one of its food trucks to the school district. The truck had previously been used at the New York Jets Training Camp and to serve first responders following the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11, 2001. The Buzzin' Bisto first debuted on May 24 after a naming contest in October.