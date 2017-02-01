New Britain Schools Respond to Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

Top Connecticut School Officials released statements regarding President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and how their districts will respond.

"I feel good. I'm from Puerto Rico, so when they say everyone is welcomed, I appreciate that," said Victor Santiago, who has a child who attends New Britain High School.

The proud parent said he supports New Britain Consolodated School District Superintendent Nancy Sarra for a statement released Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration restrictions.

The statement reads in part:

"The consolidated school district of New Britain will remain strong in support of our immigrant and refugee families. Our teachers, principals, social workers and other support staff are ready to support our children and families who may be experiencing distress."

Connecticut's Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell also released a statement regarding how districts across the state should react to the new order.

"As you know, all children in the united states have a right to public education regardless of race, color, national origin, citizenship, immigration status, or the status of their parents/guardians," Wentzell said.

Thhe Commissioner also said, in person:

"We had heard some reports from our superintendents and from our teachers that some of our kids were feeling unsafe at school. That they were crying, distressed, whether it was on behalf of their own situation or their family members or their classmates."

In the New Britain statement, Superintendent Sarra went on to say they have more than 150 students from seven countries impacted by the executive order and more than 2,000 from 67 other countries around the world.

For Santiago, hearing the school is not remaining silent is reassuring.

"For me everybody is the same. No matter where they come from," said Santiago.

The commissioner all said in her statement, she's urging schools to make counselors available for any students who are experiencing stress from the new executive order.