New Budget Proposal Will Allocate $250M for XL Center

It's the $250 million dollar question: should Connecticut renovate the XL Center in Hartford to attract big time events like NHL hockey?

Based on the governor's latest budget, Dan Malloy is saying "yes".

By Wednesday afternoon, Connecticut will know all of what's in Malloy's proposed budget. But, the governor's budget chief has already said it will include a proposal to spend $250 million dollars to upgrade the XL Center, but half of that money would be spent over the next two years.

The president and CEO of the Metro Hartford Alliance, Oz Griebel, says his organization supports the proposed investment. "Having a center in which you can have premier athletic events, concerts and the like in a metropolitan area we think is critical," said Griebel.

But, would those events include the New York Islanders or some other NHL team lacing up their skates in the Capital City? You won't know unless you try, says Griebel. "You're never going to know whether you are going to get a professional sports franchise unless you have the amenity that's there," said Griebel.

But while the goal is to one day have the XL Center turn a yearly profit, it takes money to make money, which may be a tough sell in Connecticut's fiscal climate. "No question it's a major commitment by we as taxpayers to go forward, but we think it is a critical venue that needs to be supported and improved, not just for the city but the entire state," said Griebel.

NBC CT reached out to the Islanders for comment on a potential move here but have not yet heard back.