New Haven Board of Alders Passes Body Camera Resolution

Body cameras are a step closer to becoming part of the uniform for every police officer in New Haven.

The New Haven Board of Alders has adopted a resolution paving the way for police body cameras in the city.

City spokesperson Laurence Grotheer said the body camera resolution was adopted an a unanimous vote Monday night. The vote means that the city can move forward on the body camera initiative and apply for state reimbursement with the Office of Policy and Management.

Right now the plan calls for body cameras to become part of the uniform for more than 450 officers on the force. The cost for those cameras is just over $650,000.

If all goes as planned, the police chief said officers will be equipped with cameras as early as September or October.



