New Haven Considers Safety Improvements to Intersection by Hospital

A 42-year-old woman standing on the corner of South Frontage Road and York Street was struck and killed by a car that jumped up on the sidewalk. (Published 5 hours ago)

While New Haven Police are still investigating the accident that killed 42-year-old Melissa Tancredi of Waterbury, Mayor Toni Harp told NBC Connecticut she is open to making changes to improve pedestrian safety at the busy South Frontage Road and York Street intersection by Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The mayor said the city is considering a reconfiguration of the intersection or the addition of sidewalk barriers.

“If there’s anything that we can do to make that corner safe, by putting different types of barricades there so that if someone happens to not be paying attention and runs into the road that we’ll have an opportunity to save lives, hopefully,” Mayor Harp said.

Multiple members of the YNHH staff have approached NBC Connecticut saying something needs to be done.

Surveillance cameras captured the car on S. Frontage, that instead of turning left onto York Street, continued straight onto the sidewalk and fatally hit Tancredi on Jan. 17.

“We are a whole wide family here I mean and when one person is lost to a tragedy like this it affects us all,” said Joe Ford, who works at the hospital.

Ford walks through the busy New Haven intersection daily.

“Sometimes these cars they don’t abide by the traffic signs, the traffic lights, they just blow right through it,” he said.

Another hospital worker suggested police step up speed enforcement.

“That they set up a radar trap on the corner on York and South Frontage Road,” Deborah Miller said.

No charges have been filed yet against the 29-year-old driver from Hamden as the NHPD investigation continues.

“We’ve got to make sure that people are not distracted for any reason while they’re driving,” Harp said.

Ford said he hopes this latest loss of life at the intersection will prompt action.

“There’s no ifs ands or buts about it,” he said, “because if not the same that thing that would happen not too long ago will happen again and again.”

A Yale Traffic Safety Committee met Thursday to discuss ideas to improve pedestrian safety at the busy New Haven intersection.

The meeting was not open to the press or public and NBC Connecticut is still waiting for an update form the Yale Office of Public Affairs.