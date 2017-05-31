New Haven Firefighter Arrested on Gun Charge in West Haven

A New Haven firefighter has been arrested in West Haven and charged with weapons violations, as well as reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Darnell Tucker, 34, of West Haven, was arrested Friday, according to the online court docket and the arrest sheet lists him as a firefighter with the New Haven Fire Department.

Tucker was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal carry of a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, first-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Bond was set at $10,000 and he has been released.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Tucker’s attorney, but the attorney was in court.

No additional information was immediately available.