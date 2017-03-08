West Haven police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a 3-year-old child.

Police said that Esteban Nieves, 22, of New Haven, was arrested in connection with an investigation into the possible abuse of a 3-year-old child who was taken to a hospital emergency room with serious injuries on Feb. 25. Trauma physicians treating the child said that the injuries were consistent with an assault.

Nieves was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and violation of probation.

More details were not immediately available.