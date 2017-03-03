New Haven Man Accused of Stealing Vehicle from Relative | NBC Connecticut
New Haven Man Accused of Stealing Vehicle from Relative

    Hamden Police Department
    Edwin Landron

    Hamden police have arrested a New Haven man accused of stealing his relative’s car.

    According to police, the suspect, identified as Edwin Landron, 41, forced his way into a female relative’s home on Feb. 9, pushed her to the ground, then stole her vehicle.

    The victim did not need medical attention, police said.

    On Feb. 28 police arrested Landron. He was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

    Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

