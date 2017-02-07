New Haven Man Disappointed With Flower Delivery

When it comes to ordering flowers online, a New Haven man learned, what you see isn’t always what you get.

Roy Araujo ordered flowers for his wife’s birthday on Feb. 1, but when they arrived, he thought they must have been from someone else because they looked nothing like the bouquet he picked out.

Araujo chose the "Everlasting Soothing Lavender Bouquet" from Avas Flowers.

According to Avas Flower’s website, the arrangement, "combines enchanting fresh flowers in royal hues of lavender, violet and lush greens in a beautiful square vase. This arrangement displays their appreciation for the color purple and your appreciation for them."

The website also reads, "Item pictured is a depiction of an arrangement that we will make as similar as possible with the same look and feel."

But Araujo said that wasn’t his experience. The bouquet his wife received contained yellow and pink flowers in a clear, round vase. His wife’s name was misspelled on the card’s envelope and the card itself was blank.

Araujo called customer service to express his dissatisfaction with the order and was issued a partial refund. A spokesperson for Avas Flowers said the company offered to deliver a different arrangement and give him a $20 store credit.

Araujo felt he should get all of his money back and asked NBC Connecticut Responds for help.

The company told NBC Connecticut it contracts with local florists and that in this case, the local designer made a number of substitutions that changed the overall look and feel of the bouquet.

Because of that, Avas agreed to give Araujo a full refund of $75.92.

A spokesperson told NBC Connecticut, "We strive to get things right the first time. On the rare occasion this does not happen we do our best to make the situation right."