New Haven Mayor Gives State of the City

The mayor of New Haven described the current State of the City as facing challenges, but getting better.

Mayor Toni Harp gave her State of the City remarks at City Hall on Monday evening. Harp said New Haven has emerged as a "pillar of hope" in recent years. New Haven, which is a designated "sanctuary city", does not have local authorities arrest or detain undocumented immigrants. Harp said as long as she is mayor, that will not change.

"We are called New Haven but for so many people we are safe haven,” said Mayor Harp.

Harp also touted three consecutive balanced budgets and a double-digit decline in violent crime.

The entirety of Mayor Toni Harp’s State of the City remarks are below: