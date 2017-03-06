New Haven Nursing Home Evacuated Due to Power Issue

Patients at a nursing home in New Haven were evacuated due to a power issue, police said.

About 185 patients were removed from Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation on 169 Davenport Avenue on Monday night.

The mayor said the electrical problem that caused the outage started at noon on Monday and took longer to fix than they had anticipated. The power is expected to be out up to two days as crews fix the electrical outage.

New Haven Fire Department and state representatives were on the scene coordinating the evacuation process.

No other details were immediately available.