New Haven Officer Struck by Car

A New Haven police officer was struck by a car while investigating a shooting early Sunday morning. (Published Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017)

Police were at the intersection of Hamilton Street and Saint John Street investigating after a female was grazed by a bullet.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital.

While on scene investigating, an officer was struck by a car. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The officer is expected to be ok.

Police have not said if the driver stayed on scene after striking the officer.

Officers have the intersection shut down as they investigate both events.

There are several bars and clubs in the area. Police are not allowing people to come and pick up their cars that are parked on the street.








