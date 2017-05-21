New Haven Officials Warn of Traffic Impacts Monday

Roads were wide open Sunday afternoon in New Haven, but city officials warned drivers to expect delays Monday due to Yale University commencement and a planned protest.

The city of New Haven is warning residents and visitors to expect heavy traffic in the city’s downtown area and near Yale University on Monday due to a combination of factors including Yale University’s commencement activities, a planned protest, and highway work.

Yale University undergraduate commencement takes place Monday and the following street closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. until about 2 p.m.





Elm Street – between York Street and College Street

College Street – between Grove Street and Chapel Street

High Street – between Elm Street and Chapel Street





On top of that, the union that represents Yale graduate employees, Local 33 Unite Here, is scheduled to protest from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. as part of an ongoing negotiating dispute with the university. Protest organizers said they plan to march, which could affect Dixwell Avenue, and finish in a rally on the lower New Haven Green.

The Department of Transportation also has highway work planned on Interstate 91, and Interstate 95 in the New Haven area.

City officials said they are working with the university and protest organizers to maintain order and public safety. However drivers should expect traffic and delays in the area Monday and allow extra travel time.