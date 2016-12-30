Several New Haven businesses on Crown Street had their windows or glass doors smashed in sometime Thursday into Friday.

New Haven police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries on Crown Street overnight.

Several businesses, including Mecha Noodle Bar, Olives and Oil Bar/Restaurant and The Wine Thief, all had windows smashed in and items stolen sometime Thursday into Friday.

The Wine Thief manager Karl Ronne tells NBC Connecticut that the thief, or thieves, stolen nothing but a bottle of whiskey, and that the other alcohol and the cash register were untouched in his store.

New Haven police remain on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.