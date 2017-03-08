New Haven police are looking to identify the woman pictured above after two encounters with staff at the Cold Spring School on Chapel Street.

New Haven police are trying to identify a woman after two suspicious encounters with staff at the Cold Spring School.

According to police, the woman entered the Cold Spring School on Chapel Street late Friday morning and was in the building for a few minutes before being confronted.

On Monday, the same woman came back and told staff she was there to pick up a particular student. When school employees asked her for identification, she took off.

Police stressed that there was no attempted abduction.

The woman in question is described as around 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds. Surveillance shows that on Friday she changed from teal pants, possibly scrubs, to black pants before entering the property, and was wearing her hair in a ponytail. On Monday her hair was covered with a scarf.

Police said that she was a passenger in a dark-colored older model Mazda with a sunroof with a chrome-framed front grill.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact New Haven police detectives at 203-946-6304.