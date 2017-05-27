The New Haven Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after an officer was killed in a motorcycle accident in South Carolina Saturday.

Officer Edward Douglas was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in a crash in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, around 4:20 a.m. He died of his injuries at 9:25 a.m.

Police said no other vehicles were involved.

Douglas began his basic training with New Haven police in January 2013. He was assigned to the Community Patrol Division upon graduation. In 2016, he moved to the Investigate Services Division, where he worked in the Narcotics Unit.

“The news of Officer Douglas’ death has shaken New Haven’s 497 member department, of which he was a valuable and highly respected member. There is a great emptiness left by Edward’s passing. Edward’s family must know that the outpouring of love they have and will continue to receive will serve as a reminder to them of how much he was loved by all who knew him,” read a release from the New Haven Police Department.

Douglas is survived by his mother, father and three brothers.