New Haven Police Seek Bank Robbery Suspect

New Haven police are looking to identify the suspect in a bank robbery at the People’s Bank inside Stop & Shop on Amity Road Saturday.
Police said the suspect pictured above entered the store at 112 Amity Road and demanded money from the teller. He was wearing white button-down long-sleeve shirt, denim blue jeans, a camouflage-style baseball cap and dark sunglasses at the time of the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
Police said they are looking into whether the New Haven robbery is connected to two other robberies in Shelton. Investigators have not yet determined if the cases are related.
Published 38 minutes ago