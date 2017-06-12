New Haven Police Seek Bank Robbery Suspect

New Haven police said the suspect pictured above robbed a People's Bank inside the Stop & Shop on Amity Road Saturday.

New Haven police are looking to identify the suspect in a bank robbery at the People’s Bank inside Stop & Shop on Amity Road Saturday.

Police said the suspect pictured above entered the store at 112 Amity Road and demanded money from the teller. He was wearing white button-down long-sleeve shirt, denim blue jeans, a camouflage-style baseball cap and dark sunglasses at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.

Police said they are looking into whether the New Haven robbery is connected to two other robberies in Shelton. Investigators have not yet determined if the cases are related.