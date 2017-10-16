Mom of 14-Year-Old Homicide Victim Appeals for Tips in Case

New Haven Police to Give Update on Killing of 14 Year Old

New Haven Police to Give Update on Killing of 14-Year-Old

The mother of a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed in New Haven in July is begging anyone with information about her son's death to come forward. To help with the investigation, the governor has authorized a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Tyrick Keyes was found suffering gunshot wounds on Bassett Street, near Newhall Street on July 16. He was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital with critical injuries and died several days later.

Tyrick's mother, Demethra Telford, spoke through tears at a news conference Monday afternoon when she spoke about her son and her fight for justice in the homicide.

"I can't hold my child anymore. I can't see my child anymore. I live day by day," she said, fighting back tears.

"I've been going through a lot without my son," she said. "It is very hard. .. No parent should have to live that way, but I can say one thing -- my son was a good son."

Police Say Teen Was Target of New Haven Shooting

A 14-year-old boy shot in New Haven on Sunday night was the apparent target of the shooting, police said. (Published Monday, July 17, 2017)

Police believe Keyes was targeted, but have yet to make an arrest in the case.

"Since the shooting, no other eyewitnesses have come forward despite several neighborhood canvasses and public pleas made by his mother," Police Chief Anthony Campbell said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

"The only way we can solve these crimes is by having the community work with us," Campbell said.

Gov. Dannel Malloy has authorized a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.



