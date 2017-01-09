A photo of the intersection of Foxon Boulevard (Route 80) and Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven, where a school bus carrying 16 students was hit by a car Monday morning.

A school bus carrying 16 students was involved in an accident on the way to Amistad High School in New Haven Monday morning, school officials confirmed.

A New Haven Public Schools spokesperson said the bus was struck in the back by a car as it was crossing Foxon Boulevard (Route 80) near Quinnpiac Avenue around 7:30 a.m. No one on the bus reported injuries, but the students were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be evaluated as a precaution, school officials said.

Two people were inside the car. Their conditions are unclear.

New Haven police are investigating.