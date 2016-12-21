New Haven School District Resolves Bus Dispute For Student With Cerebral Palsy

NHPS Agree on Drop Off for Student With Cerebral Palsy

A school bus will start picking-up and dropping off a 14-year-old New Haven student with cerebral palsy outside of his home Friday morning, a school district spokesperson said two days after NBC Connecticut was first to report about his family’s safety concerns.

“I’d like to say thank you to you guys for taking the story on and making my story heard so that this could be taken care of in a timely manner,” Tania Bermudez said.

After a personal visit from interim Superintendent Dr. Reginald Mayo and Chief Operating Officer Will Clark to the family’s home Wednesday afternoon, Bermudez shared the good news with her son Daniel, who attends Wilbur Cross High School.

“Dr. Mayo was just here,” she told him, “your bus is going to be changed before you even go out on vacation.”

Bermudez is relieved her son’s bus stop is moving back to where it was last year.

“His cerebral palsy is getting kind of bad now,” she said, “so it was becoming a concern for him to be walking up and down the hill, even though he won’t admit it.”

After Bermudez reached out to NBC Connecticut, our camera was rolling when Daniel’s bus dropped him off Monday afternoon at the bottom of the hill. According to his individual education plan, he should be transported “door-to-door.”

“There’s plenty of room in the parking lot for the bus to turn around without a problem,” Bermudez said.

That is something both Mayo and Clark observed during their visit.

“After a thorough assessment and conversation, Mayo assured the family that their request will be accommodated and the issue will be resolved as soon as possible,” NHPS director of communications Mercy Quaye said in a statement.

“District leaders take student safety very seriously and we are pleased that we were able to listen to the family's concerns and work towards finding an adequate solution for all parties involved."

Daniel said he is looking forward to the change.

“It’s better because that hill is of course a steep hill and it’s a long walk,” he said.