New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade on Despite the Cold

The New Haven Police Department is advising parade goers to bundle up from head to toe for Sunday's parade.

The annual New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade will go on as planned Sunday afternoon, even with temperatures expected to be in the 20s and a wind chill making it feel even worse.

The parade has drawn crowds of as many as 300,000 people in the past. With the cold weather it’s unlikely they’ll be breaking any records Sunday, but that hasn’t stopped spectators from coming out to show their Irish pride.

Unfortunately the cold did slow down crews preparing for the parade, who were unable to repaint the famous green line that guides marchers because the equipment kept freezing up.

Workers said the parade has gone on in all weather.

“The Saint Patrick’s Day parade has been a tradition for many many years and the Irish are a hearty people,” said Donald Iannuzzi, New Haven Parks & Recreation.

“We’ve done snow, rain, everything. So, the cold is not going to stop us,” explained Stanley Johnson, also of New Haven Parks & Recreation.

The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. from Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue, winding around toward the New Haven Green. It ends on Grove and Orange Streets.

New Haven police urged the thousands of people descending on downtown to bundle up from head to toe earlier in the week.

“You kind of get wrapped up in the music and the marchers and the floats and you may not realize that your toes are starting to turn to icicles,” NHPD spokesperson David Hartman said.

Marchers and spectators should watch out for black ice, Hartman added.

“There are certainly going to be patches of it,” he said. “We can’t dry the streets.”

Police have a warning for people planning to celebrate with a couple Guinness pints or shots of Jameson.

“You’re as, if not more, vulnerable because of thinner blood to be susceptible to serious cold temperatures,” Hartman said.

Police suggest putting on boots and a warm pair of socks or two if you plan to watch the parade.

In addition to 180 New Haven Police officers, there will be several AMR ambulances along the parade route.