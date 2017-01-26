New London City Hall Renovation Project on Hold

New London won't see any upgrades to its city hall any time soon after a bid came in millions of dollars over budget.

The bid was for more than $8 million, about $5 million more than the City of New London expected to pay for the renovation project.

Mayor Michael Passero said the City Council approved $3 million for the project a couple of years ago. Now they're taking a look at the bidding process.

"We think the process might have been flawed. There's too much of a discrepancy," according to Passero.

Passero said he's disappointed, but the city still has its fingers crossed for what he's calling a "complete historic renovation of the building" that dates back to the mid-1800s.

It would include mechanical upgrades and making the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"The building is uncomfortable because of the heating system. We have steam leaks, we have deteriorating plaster," Passero said, adding those fixes could possibly save taxpayers money.

The city is also looking to restore the marble, the flooring, move the elevator and open the original staircase, he said.

The Mayor said he wants it to be a building the city is proud of. Some residents agree.

"Just to keep the street historically accurate and also just for the pride of the city," said Dean Hantzopoulos of New London.

Others said the money should go toward other city projects.

"Any number of projects in town could definitely use that money more than the restoration of that particular building," said Charles King who lives and works in New London.

Passero said the city will have to rebid the project. But first staff is looking for grants, historic tax credits and other ways to fill the money gap. They'll also consider doing the project in phases.

The project was originally set to start this spring. Currently there's no timeline on when the renovation will begin.