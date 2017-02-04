New London Police Arrest 2 on Robbery Charges

New London police arrested two people on robbery charges after the suspects allegedly robbed a victim at knife point on Broad Street early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the Ravi Mart on Broad Street around 3:20 a.m. The victim reported that the suspects fled ina Dodge pickup. A short time later officers spotted the vehicle traveling near 74 Connecticut Ave., police said.

Police stopped the vehicle and the victim identified the occupants as the people who robbed him, police said.

Randall Sowa, 52, of New London and Gloria Okoasia, of New London, were arrested. Sowa was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, misuse of marker plates and operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle. Okoasia was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree larceny

Both were held on $50,000 bonds.