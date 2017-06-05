New London Police Investigate Shooting at Public Park

New London police are investigating after gunfire rang out at a public park Sunday afternoon.

Police said they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at Riverside Park at 77 Grove Street around 2:45 p.m. When officers arrived witnesses said a fight escalated to the point that weapons were fired.

No one reported any injuries.

The investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or via the via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).



