New London police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing someone with a samurai sword.

Juanita Bentley, 51, of New London, faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace.

Police said that around 11:45 p.m. Friday they responded to 70 Farmington Avenue for a reported disturbance. When they arrived the victim, who was not identified, told police that he and Bentley were having an argument and Bentley told the victim to leave. When the victim didn’t move fast enough, Bentley took a decorative Samurai sword from the wall and stabbed the victim as he left.

The victim ran away and called 911.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries to the back and arms at the hospital.

Bentley was held on a $10,000 bond.