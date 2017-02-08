New Milford police are searching for a man accused of sending a threatening letter against random citizens of the area, police said.

Police said they have an arrest warrant for Sixto Guerra, 26, also known as Eliel Lemus, on charges of falsely reporting an incident and interfering with the duties of a police officer.

Watch Live Sen. Sessions on Track for Confirmation as Attorney General

According to police, Guerra mailed a letter threatening several targets in the area. Authorities took the threat seriously and reacted accordingly. Police allege that Guerra’s actions, though he did not go through whatever it claimed in the letter, cost businesses and taxpayers thousands of dollars.

Guerra is known to frequent the Danbury and New York area and was last known to drive a tan 2003 Dodge Neon with New York plate GZM2451.

The New Milford Police Department Anonymous TIPS line at 860-355-2000, or email/text to TIPS@newmilfordpolice.org.