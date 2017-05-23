Newly released surveillance video shows the moment of impact, as a car crashes onto the sidewalk outdoor seating area of a downtown New Haven restaurant.

New Video Of Car Crashing Through Outdoor Seating At New Haven Restaurant.

The incident unfolded Friday afternoon on College Street near the intersection with Crown Street.

A typically busy area, especially on the Friday before Yale University’s commencement weekend, had cleared out moments earlier.

No one was injured.

"It really was by the grace, I believe, of God that no one really was hurt," said Kim Soto, owner of Queen Zuri New Orleans Delicacies restaurant on College Street.

"If someone was sitting there, it just would’ve been tragic," Soto said.

Witnesses said the driver tried to avoid someone in the street, possibly a skateboarder and instead collided with tables, chairs, umbrellas and a lamppost before coming to a stop outside Pacifico restaurant.