New Warning for People Who May Have Contacted Rabid Kitten

A rabid kitten was found in Waterbury on Saturday and anyone who may have come in contact with the animal is asked to seek medical advice, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) said on Monday.

The kitten was first found in the area of the Wal-Mart off of Route 68 in Waterbury on June 10.

DPH is asking anyone who may have handled the 5-week-old, black and white kitten with a damaged nose, at the Southbury town-wide tag sale on June 3 to seek medical advice.

The tag sale was at the Southbury Green at ShopRite located on 775 Main Street South in Southbury.

DPH said it is believed that the kitten was located near the Whiskers Pet Rescue Booth.

The kitten died on June 8 and tested positive for rabies on June 9.

"While rabies is a fatal disease once clinical signs appear, it can be prevented by thorough wound cleaning and timely medical treatment that includes administration of one dose of immune globulin (antibodies) and four doses of vaccine over two weeks," DPH said.

For questions regarding human rabies exposures contact the DPH Epidemiology and Emerging Infections Program at (860) 509-7994.