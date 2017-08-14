New York Man Accused of Stealing from Cars in Westport

A New York man was arrested on burglary charges after police say he was breaking into cars early Friday morning.

Police said around 4:30 a.m. Friday they responded to a report on Woodside Avenue that someone was breaking into a resident’s car. The homeowner confronted the suspect, who fled on foot, police said.

Officers searched the area and eventually spotted a suspect in a driveway. The suspect ran from police, but he was eventually located hiding in a common laundry area at 35 Kings Highway North.

According to police, officers also found a backpack in the area full of what appeared to be items stole from motor vehicles. The items were later linked to another vehicle burglary in the area.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Darius McCallop, was arrested and faces charges including burglary, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and larceny. He was also wanted on an extraditable violation of parole warrant out of New York City, police said.