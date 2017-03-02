New York Man Charged with Selling Drugs in Norwich

Norwich police said they have arrested a New York man on narcotics charges after finding over 200 Oxycodone pills in his hotel room.

Quency F. Noel, 24, of Jamaica, NY, was arrested Wednesday night after police responded to a report of a suspicious person at a local hotel. According to police, officers approached Noel after seeing him involved in street-level drug sales.

Police said a search of Noel’s hotel room turned up 234 Oxycodone pills, multiple cell phones and over $3,000 in cash.

Noel was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.