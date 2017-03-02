New York Man Charged with Selling Drugs in Norwich | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

New York Man Charged with Selling Drugs in Norwich

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Norwich Police Department
    Quency F. Noel

    Norwich police said they have arrested a New York man on narcotics charges after finding over 200 Oxycodone pills in his hotel room.

    Quency F. Noel, 24, of Jamaica, NY, was arrested Wednesday night after police responded to a report of a suspicious person at a local hotel. According to police, officers approached Noel after seeing him involved in street-level drug sales.

    Police said a search of Noel’s hotel room turned up 234 Oxycodone pills, multiple cell phones and over $3,000 in cash.

    Noel was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

    Published 54 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices