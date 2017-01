A 37-year-old New York man is in critical, but stable, condition after he was shot in the jaw and neck.

Police officers responded to Hall and Burr streets in New Haven at 10:48 p.m. Thursday to investigate after receiving reports that someone had been shot and EMTs transported the victim, Jose Valenzuela, to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police said it’s not clear where the shooting happened and Valenzuela has not yet spoken with police.