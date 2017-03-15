Newington Police Want to Identify Gas Station Assault Suspect

Newington police want to identify this man, who they say assaulted an unsuspecting victim at the Mobil station on Fenn Road on March 8.

Newington police are trying to identify a man who they say assaulted a person at a gas station last week.

The man walked out of the Mobile Gas Station at 50 Fenn Road around 10:30 p.m. March 8 and then lunged towards an unsuspecting victim sitting in a car.

The suspect grabbed the victim, threw him to the ground and caused the man to hit his head on the pavement, according to police.

The victim was unconscious for more than two minutes, but the suspect never tried to help, police said.

The whole encounter was captured by surveillance cameras.

After the assault, the suspect left in what police believe was a silver-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Avalon.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Officer Caires of the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445 ext. 6317 or by email at bcaires@newingtonct.gov.