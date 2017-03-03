A Newtown man was seriously injured in a crash on Route 15 south in North Haven Thursday.

According to state police, Paul Kus, 46, was driving in the left lane shortly before 8 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck the metal guardrail in the center median. The car continued along the guardrail then crossed back onto the highway and came to a stop on the right shoulder and caught fire.

Video Catholic High School Cashes In With Snap Investment

Kus was rescued by North Haven firefighters and taken to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries,

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information or who witnessed the accident is asked to call State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200.