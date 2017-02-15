No Arrests in Danbury High School 'Harassment' Incident

Danbury officials have closed the investigation into an incident where video appears to show a man holding a Trump sign verbally harassing students coming out of Danbury High School.

A court declined to approve an arrest warrant for a man accused of shouting expletives at Danbury high school students in what the mayor described as verbal harassment, and getting into a fight with students in the school parking lot in January, police said.

According to police, on Jan. 20 a man, who has not been publicly identified, came to Danbury High School to pick up a relative from school. Video of the incident shows the man holding a Trump sign and waving it around while shouting at students. Police said the man appeared to be intoxicated at the time.

Several people believed to be students began arguing with the man over the sign. When the man went back toward his car, the teens approached him started a physical fight, according to police.

Police said the man did not press charges against the teens.

At the time of the incident police did not have video evidence of the situation, but video later surfaced on Twitter that shows the man shouting "You’ll be out of the country you [expletive] illegal," at students.

Based on the man’s actions and apparent public intoxication, officers applied for an arrest warrant but it was not approved by the court. The case is now closed, police said.

Police stressed that school officials cooperated with them during this investigation and that both police and school officials will continue to work together “to ensure the safety and security of the students at Danbury High and all schools throughout the city.”