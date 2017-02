Residents at 52 Phelps Street in East Hartford were evacuated overnight Sunday because of a shed fire that spread to the garage.

Several East Hartford residents were evacuated from their home overnight due to a garage fire, according to police.

Police said a shed at 52 Phelps St. caught fire early Monday and it spread to a garage. The residents of the home were evacuated as a precaution, but the fire did not extend to the house.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.