No Injuries Reported Following East Hartford Fire

No injuries were reported following an East Hartford fire on Monday.

The fire started in an apartment on the third floor of 516 Burnside Avenue, according to the East Hartford fire chief.

No one was inside the apartment at the time firefighters arrived. Everyone who was in the building, which also houses two businesses on the ground floor, go out safely.

There were no injuries reported from tenants or firefighters.

The fire marshal is on the scene looking into the cause of the fire.