No Injuries Reported in Hamden House Fire

Fire showing from a home at 6 Wilson Lane in Hamden Monday night.

A family was displaced after a house fire on Wilson Lane in Hamden Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the home at 6 Wilson Lane around 5:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived there was heavy fire in the garage area, fire officials said.

Crews set to work and got the fire under control in about 20 minutes. The garage sustained heavy damage and the living area sustained heat and smoke damage.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Hamden building officials worked with the homeowners to ensure the home would remain heated overnight so the pipes wouldn’t freeze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.