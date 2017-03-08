No Injuries in Bridgeport House Fire

Fire broke out at a home on Carver Street in Bridgeport Wednesday morning.

A smoke detector recently installed as part of the Bridgeport Smoke Detector Awareness program may have saved lives during a house fire in Bridgeport early Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, flames broke out at a home on Carver Street around 1:30 a.m.. There was heavy smoke and flames on the second floor when firefighters arrived.

Two people who were home at the time were able to escape unharmed.

“The smoke detectors that they had were given to them through the city of Bridgeport's smoke detector awareness program and did exactly what they were supposed to do they woke the residents and made it possible for them to evacuate,” said Bridgeport Assistant Chief Harold Clarke.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.