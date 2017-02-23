No Powerball Jackpot Here, But 49,000 Smaller Prizes in Connecticut | NBC Connecticut
No Powerball Jackpot Here, But 49,000 Smaller Prizes in Connecticut

    You might not have won the $435 million Powerball jackpot, unless you happened to buy your ticket in Lafayette, Indiana, but almost 50,000 tickets bought in Connecticut are winners, to some extent.

    One ticket is worth $50,000, while another 27 are worth $200 and 112 are worth $100.

    The winning numbers are: 10-13-28-52-61 PB:2 Powerplay:2

    Here’s the breakdown on the 49,129 winning tickets sold in Connecticut:

     

    • 1: 4 numbers, plus Powerball: $50,000
    • 24: 5 numbers: $100
    • 5: 5 numbers, plus powerplay: $200
    • 61: 3 numbers, and Powerball: $100
    • 22: 3 numbers, Powerball and powerplay: $200
    • 1,605: 3 numbers: $7
    • 599: 3 numbers, and powerplay: $14
    • 1,281: 2 numbers and Powerball: $7
    • 489: 2 numbers, Powerball and powerplay: $14
    • 9,704: 1 number and Powerball: $4
    • 3,792: number, Powerball and powerplay: $8
    • 22,848: Powerball: $4
    • 8,698: Powerball and powerplay: $8

     

    The next drawing is Saturday night and the jackpot is $40.

    Published 2 hours ago

