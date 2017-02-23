You might not have won the $435 million Powerball jackpot, unless you happened to buy your ticket in Lafayette, Indiana, but almost 50,000 tickets bought in Connecticut are winners, to some extent.

One ticket is worth $50,000, while another 27 are worth $200 and 112 are worth $100.

The winning numbers are: 10-13-28-52-61 PB:2 Powerplay:2

Here’s the breakdown on the 49,129 winning tickets sold in Connecticut:

1 : 4 numbers, plus Powerball: $50,000

The next drawing is Saturday night and the jackpot is $40.