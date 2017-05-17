Non-Compliant Registered Sex Offender Arrested in Norwich

A registered sex offender in Norwich was arrested on Wednesday morning for failing to verify his address three different times, police said.

Tamir Dixon was charged with three counts of sex offender registry failure when he failed to verify his address in August 2016, November 2016 and February 2017.

Dixon is on the sex offender registry after he was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in August 2007. The sexually violent offense requires a lifetime on the registration and Dixon is required to report his current address every three months.

In addition, Dixon was convicted of second-degree assault in 2007 for his involvement in the beating death of 43-year-old William Derose on Fourth Street in 2004.