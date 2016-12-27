Nor'easter to "Bomb Out" Near New England Thursday

Get the snow shovels, blowers and plows ready.

The season's first major Nor'easter is likely to hit New England Thursday into Friday.

As of Tuesday, it appears to worst of the storm will miss Connecticut to the north.

However, accumulating snow is still expected here in the Nutmeg State.

The European ensemble has been very consistent. The blue line that comes close to Connecticut is where the average of 51 model runs prints out six inches of snow. The most snow is expected in northern Connecticut, with the overall "jackpot" from the storm well north of the state.



The European model has been the most consistent with respect to this storm. This storm has been on its maps for at least a week.

What can provide more insight to a storm, is a model's ensemble forecast system. The European ensemble is robust, run 51 different times.

Currently, it shows an average snow accumulation of six inches along the Connecticut/Massachesetts border, especially north of Hartford and Litchfield Countes.

Less snow is a good bet in southern Connecticut, where some mixing is likely during the storm's closest pass later Thursday.

The timing appears to be midday Thursday through pre-dawn Friday. The Thursday evening commute, though not major since it's a holiday week, will see the greatest impact.

What does "bomb out" mean?

"Bombogensis" is simply the term used when a surface low pressure system drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.

That rapid pressure drop leads to strong wind.

It still remains to be seen just how quickly the storm strengthens. What could very well happen, is the storm will wait until moving into the Gulf of Maine to really strengthen.

So, for Connecticut, it seems reasonable to expect the strongest wind on the back side of the storm, after it has reached a stronger state.