    North Haven police officers presented Christian Mercado with a $250 gift card at the North Haven Middle School on Wednesday.

    When a 13-year-old from North Haven saw a stranger in need, he jumped into action, and now the police department is recognizing his effort.

    Christian Mercado was riding the bus home on Monday when he saw a woman lying on the sidewalk on Quinnipiac Avenue. Mercado rushed off the bus as the next stop and ran toward the woman while trying to get the attention of passing drivers.

    The 66-year-old woman had fallen and had cuts on her nose and forehead. Mercado called 911 and police and paramedics responded.

    Responding officers wanted to reward Mercado for his concern and willingness to help a stranger. On Wednesday, officers dropped by North Haven Middle School and presented Mercado with a $250 gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods as a token of appreciation.

    Published at 2:07 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 3:57 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016

