Interstate 91 Northbound has been re-opened in North Haven after a serious one car accident shut down several lanes on Christmas morning near exit 12, according to State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at around 9:24 a.m. this morning and at least one occupant has incurred a serious injury.

At most several lanes were shut down on the highway for around two hours, until the scene was cleared at around 11:31 a.m., according to police.